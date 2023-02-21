WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music artist Jo Dee Messina will be performing in Wichita on April 28.

Messina will be performing at TempleLive at the Wichita Scottish Rite Center at 8 p.m.

The tour is an ode to Messina’s debut 1996 platinum smash, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

A new album “Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina” will be released in March. The album features 11 of her timeless hits, including “Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright,” “Lesson In Leavin,’” ”Heads Carolina, Tails California” and more

