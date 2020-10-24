Jon Bon Jovi to accompany Joe and Jill Biden in Luzerne County Saturday

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign.
Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.
A source within the campaign tells Eyewitness News Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.
The Bidens will be hosting an event in Bucks County in the morning.
