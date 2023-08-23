WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Joseph Hall is bringing his Elvis Rock N Remember Tribute show to Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The show is produced with a mix of Elvis hits from rock n roll, country, pop to gospel, multiple costume changes, and a heartfelt tribute to our veterans.

Hall was born in 1984 and has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006. He starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, making six TV appearances, viewed by more than 90 million people.

Tickets to see Joseph Hall’s Elvis Rock N Remember Tribute are priced at $39 and $48 VIP (includes pre-show meet and greet). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328 and in person at Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.