WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ’70s and ’80s rockers Journey are bringing their 50th-anniversary tour to Intrust Bank Arena on April 8.

They are celebrating the release of their first studio album in 10 years, “Freedom.” The album was released in July. They will be playing a selection of new tracks as well as their classic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and “Faithfully.”

The band will be joined by their contemporaries Toto, known for their hits “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna,” and “Africa” Founder Steve Lukather and vocalist Joseph Williams, who joined in the mid-80s, have returned to front the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online or at the box office. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the concert. For more, click here.