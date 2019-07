Judge cuts begin tonight on “America’s Got Talent” with spots in next month’s live shows at stake.

Country music star Brad Paisley will be sitting in as the first of four guest judges over the next month.

“America’s Got Talent” airs tonight at 7 p.m., following by a new edition of the comedy search show “Bring the Funny.”

Over the next three weeks, NBA legend Dwayne Wade, Jay Leno and actress Ellie Kemper will serve as guest judges.