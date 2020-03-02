‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years on the air

Judge Judy Sheindlin presides over a case as her bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd listens on the set of her syndicated show “Judge Judy,” Thursday, Feb. 2, 2006, at the Tribune Studios in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“Judge Judy” will be ending production after 25 seasons.

The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, will make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday where she will say the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be it’s last.

Scheindlin will reveal that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon.

Scheindlin is the highest-paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.

