“Jurassic Quest” coming to Century II this March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is just around the corner, and families who are looking for things to do that will include the whole family have another option coming this March, as Jurassic Quest is making a stop in Wichita.

According to their website, Jurassic Quest is, “The Largest Exhibition of Lifesize, Moving, Museum-Quality Dinosaurs in North America.”

The touring event is making stops all across the country in 2022 and will be making a stop in Wichita from March 4-6 at the Century II Convention Center.

The stop in Wichita is scheduled to be their 18th stop of the year.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour through life-size dinosaur sculptures, moving from the Cretaceous Period to the Jurassic and Triassic Periods, giving them a chance to see what it would have been like to walk with the dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest will feature bounce houses for children, fossil digs, dinosaur crafts, and dinosaur rides. There is also a new “Ancient Oceans Exhibit” which will feature underwater dinosaurs, including a 50-foot Megalodon.

Guests will want to purchase tickets online and in advance, to avoid the chance of a sellout. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, you can visit Jurassic Quest's website.