WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas City, Precision Mazes is making sure Taylor Swift feels welcomed ahead of her The Eras Tour performances.

Rob Stouffer created the artwork and has been creating crop art for over 20 years.

About six weeks ago, his team was approached with a concept for the Taylor design. Using a combination of art and science, Stouffer and his team brought the vision to life.

“Just recognizing the cultural phenomenon that Taylor Swift is. I mean, she comes to town, it’s a big deal,” Stouffer said.

Swift performs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday nights.