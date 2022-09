Chris Frank joined “Kansas Today” to talk about “Kansas Ghost Towns” airing on KPTS. Frank spoke about his upcoming show on the look of Kansas towns that faded away. Two of those towns are in Harper and Chautauqua counties.

“These towns talk about our history. At one time, they were boomtowns. At one time, they might have had a thousand, couple thousand people, and for whatever reasons, they faded away,” Frank said.

You can see more stories on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on KPTS at 7 p.m.