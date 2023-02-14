TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The rock band KANSAS recently announced a new tour but left out any stops in Kansas.

The band, which draws its name from the Sunflower State, announced that they would be going on their 50th Anniversary Tour in 50 select cities in the U.S. on Jan. 23 via social media. While this news was met with excitement by many fans, none of the tour stops announced initially by the band included any stops in the state where they began their musical career.

KANSAS, which got its start as a garage band in Topeka, released their debut album in 1974, according to the band’s website. Since then, KANSAS has released eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, a platinum live album and two one-million-selling gold singles. The band has appeared on Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the 70’s and 80’s while hits like “Carry on Wayward Son” and Dust In the Wind” remain trending songs. The band currently consists of Phil Ehart, BIlly Greer, Tom Brislin, Ronnie Platt, David Ragsdale and Richard Williams.

In addition to their 50th Anniversary Tour, the band also announced that they would be stopping in several other cities while on the KANSAS Classic Tour. However, no stops in the state of Kansas were reported here either.

The band’s list of tour stops shows that they will be visiting 50 cities in 31 states along with planned stops in Canada. The band has shows planned for every state neighboring the state of Kansas. One of the closest stops for the band is a performance on July 27 in Kansas City, Missouri, at The Midland Theater.

While KANSAS fans in the state of Kansas may have been disappointed with this, there is still hope that the band could stop in the Sunflower State. Some tour dates have yet to be released for both the 50th Anniversary Tour and the Classic Tour. Although the band may not visit the state where they got their start, KANSAS did visit the state of Kansas recently on Sep. 23, 2021, for a performance at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

KSNT reached out to KANSAS to ask if the band had any plans to come to the state of Kansas but has yet to receive an answer.