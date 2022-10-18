JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Junction City man made his second national television appearance Monday night.

Justin Aaron is competing to make his voice heard around the world on NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”

As brought to you last week, Aaron was picked up by Team Gwen after singing “Glory” by John Legend in his blind audition, a song that he felt really resonated with him.

Monday night, a different song, but one that still hits home: “No More Drama” by Mary J. Blige. A piece that Aaron describes as everything that he’s been going through.

Aaron says the experience so far has been amazing and being able to watch everything back is powerful.

“It was crazy, like it really felt like I was battling you know for the battle round, but I felt the love and support of all my family this time,” Aaron said. “Watching myself back has been like, oh my goodness, this is real. Like for me, it’s like it happened so fast, so it’s like this is real, this is really happening, and so it’s been awesome watching it back.”

Aaron adds while he’s still alive in the competition, it’s hard for him to see the ones he now considers family get sent home. But he says that he is still very close with his former opponents and talks to them on a daily basis.

This isn’t the last song you’ll see Aaron perform on T.V. You can follow his journey on “The Voice.”