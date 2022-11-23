JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – When we first met Justin Aaron, we knew he had talent. We knew he had great potential. We knew he had a great voice. Now, not only do we know we get at least one more week of him on “The Voice,” we know he’s touching the lives of so many.

“This is something that we have been praying for, for a long time,” Justin’s wife, Kori Black said. “I know it’s something that he’s wanted for a long time. Him being there, it’s like I know great things are happening to you, so like we here, we all here holding it down, we support you.”

Aaron is doing more than just advancing his way through “The Voice.” He’s inspiring his community, inspiring people he’s grown up with his whole life.

“It excites us, it excites the congregation, it makes us feel good about him because he’s trying to do something to make his life better, and we’re excited for him every step of the way,” James Johnson, New Church of the Living God pastor, said.

Aaron found himself in the final 10 after singing “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

A song that his former music teacher, Mary Louise Stahl, says did more than show off his vocals.

“What I noticed in the last couple performances, particularly last night, emotion,” Stahl said.

“That song just take it to another level,” Johnson said.

“His ability to manipulate that range, his very, very high notes, but the depth, the depth of his voice came through last night, the depth of emotion,” Stahl said.

With a stellar performance, Aaron is leaving his peers in awe.

“Wow,” Stahl said. “Wow is just a silly word, but congratulations Justin and thanks for remembering us on the way up.”

“We’re grateful for all the support, all the love we’ve got, and it’s just, we can’t wait to see what’s next. I’m proud of him. Keep voting for him. Team Justin all day,” Black said.

Justin continues to prove that it doesn’t matter how many nos you get in life because all it takes is one yes. You can continue to watch Aaron’s journey on “The Voice” on KSN.