KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge will take some of her greatest hits to Broadway.

The Leavenworth, Kansas, native announced “Melissa Etheridge: My Window” will open at Circle in the Square Theater on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, for a nine-week residency.

It comes after the solo show debuted Off-Broadway at New World Stages in October.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there,” Etheridge said.

The production includes stories about Etheridge’s childhood in Kansas and her groundbreaking career. Fans will be happy to hear some of her most-loved songs, as well as the stories behind them.

Tickets for “Melissa Etheridge: My Window” are on sale and start around $99.

The curtain will raise on the Broadway show about a month after Etheridge wraps up her national Summer Tour ’23, and a week after her book “Talking To My Angels” is released.

This will not be Etheridge’s first time on the Broadway stage. She also played St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot, for a week in 2011.