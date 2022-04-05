According to the American Song Contest, Jones is a 27-year-old singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas, known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” His dream is to become the biggest artist from Kansas, and he believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

“If you’re just now tuning in, stay tuned in! ‘Cause, we’re just getting started. Broderick Jones, don’t forget the name,” said Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok. To find out where you can listen to his music, click here.