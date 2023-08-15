HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair has announced its free stage acts.

2023 Free Stage Acts include:

IFLIP

“Be amazed at the daredevil acrobatic skills of the IFLIP performers. They’ll bounce and flip off a tramp-o-wall, aerial bungee, and a power track with amazing agility,” the Kansas State Fair says.

IFLIP, sponsored by Heartland Credit Union, will perform multiple times throughout the day on Sept. 8-17 at Gottschalk Park.

VICTOR TREVINO

“Victor Trevino is the only touring Elvis show officially licensed and endorsed by Graceland,” the Kansas State Fair says.

Rock out to this Ultimate Elvis Show at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. The Ultimate Elvis Show is sponsored by CrossWinds Casino.

KENNY AHERN

“Kenny Ahern’s shows display AMAZING comedy antics, HILARIOUS physical comedy, and FUN audience play! You will laugh, snort, guffaw, and experience a joyful sense of community that will have you wishing for more,” the Kansas State Fair says.

See him at the Kansas State Fair, Sept. 8-17, at the Family Variety Theatre, located by the Bison Arena.

DENNIS LAFOON

“A singer-songwriter in his own right, he is best known for performing high-energy tributes to greats like Elton John, Billy Joel, and Jerry Lee Lewis,” the Kansas State Fair says.

Sing along with him at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 8-17.

MARIACHI LOS REYES

“Mariachi Los Reyes has performed all over the state for over 40 years. The group was founded by Pete Chavez and is a family group with sons and daughters Peter Jr., Prez, Elane, Elizabeth, and Lexi, and wife Teresa, co-manager,” the Kansas State Fair says.

Clap along to upbeat mariachi tunes with Mariachi Los Reyes, Wichita’s family mariachi band, as they perform at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lowen Corporation Stage at Lake Talbott.

KEVIN HORNER

“Laugh along with Kevin Horner and his puppets in the Ventriloquist Family Fair Show. Kevin is a comedian, ventriloquist and magician with unique styles, voices and adaptability that spans all ages and personalities for a show the whole family will enjoy,” the Kansas State Fair says.

Catch the Ventriloquist Family Fair Show at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 8-17.

RON DIAMOND

“Join us as we commemorate the remarkable journey of the mesmerizing Hypnotist Ron Diamond, who has been captivating audiences for TWO whole decades at the Kansas State Fair,” the Kansas State Fair says. “Ron is a master of magic and hypnosis with a superb sense of timing and humor. Brace yourself for side-splitting laughter as audience volunteers become the stars of the show.”

See Ron Diamond at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 8-17 at Peoples Bank and Trust Arena.

