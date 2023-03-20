HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A multi-platinum rock band will be the headline act on the opening night of the Kansas State Fair, Friday, Sept. 8.

NEEDTOBREATHE (Image Courtesy Kansas State Fair)

Needtobreathe has generated over one billion streams and has topped several Billboard Radio, Album and Sales Charts.

The group has sold-out arenas all over the world. They’ve been nominated twice for Billboard Music Awards. And they’ve performed on national morning and late-night television shows, including The Today Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Some of Needtobreathe’s top songs include Brother, Testify, Let’s Stay Home Tonight, Something Beautiful, and Multiplied.

Tickets to the Kansas State Fair performance go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. this Friday, March 24. However, fans can buy pre-sale tickets starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday by using the password: brother.

Reserved seating in the grandstand is $40 and $60 and includes gate admission. Click here to buy tickets from the Kansas State Fair ticket office.

Last week, the Kansas State Fair announced Carly Pearce would be the grandstand act on Saturday, Sept. 9.