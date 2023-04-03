WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair has announced the third act in its lineup for 2023.

Christian artist and songwriter Matthew West will be performing on the Nex-Tech Grandstand on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., along with Christian artist Anne Wilson.

Matthew West (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair) Anne Wilson (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

West is a five-time Grammy Award nominee and is the reigning Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter-Artist of the Year. In 2022, he won his fifth ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) Christian Songwriter of the Year award and earned Song of the Year for “My Jesus,” which he co-wrote with Wilson and Jeff Pardo.

Wilson is an up-and-coming artist who mixes contemporary Christian music with Country. She is currently nominated for a Grammy Award, has won two GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards and two K-LOVE Fan Awards, and scored an AMA (American Music Award) nomination. ​

Tickets for the show go on sale at 8 a.m. on April 7 online. Anyone who is signed up to receive Kansas State Fair emails will receive a presale access code on April 6. This year’s fair offers four ticket options:

Reserved seating on the floor — $70

Grandstand — $40-60

Metal & Soul Patio — $600 Sit at a reserved private table close to the stage that seats six people.

Metal & Soul Patio with VIP Experience — $750 In addition to the private table for six, the VIP Experience includes three beverage coupons per person, complimentary food in the VIP seating area prior to the show, two VIP parking passes, and an early entrance to the Grandstand.



Each Grandstand ticket includes a gate admission scam for the day of the event.

Other 2023 Kansas State Fair acts include NEEDTOBREATHE on Sept. 8 and Carly Pearce with Megan Moroney on Sept. 9.

This year’s fair will take place from Sept. 8-17 in Hutchinson. To learn more, click here.