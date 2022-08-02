HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available!
The lineup:
The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas:
- Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage
- Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six people to enjoy the show right next to the stage. Each table is $600 and available for the following shows: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, TobyMac, Great White and Quiet Riot, and Tech N9ne with Blane Howard.
To learn more about each event and/or purchase tickets, select the one you want to learn more about:
|Event
|When
|Rock the Fair — Battle of the Bands
|Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
|Parker McCollum with Pricilla Block
|Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
|Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: Back on Tour
|Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
|Demolition Derby
|Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
|Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
|Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
|TobyMac
|Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
|Great White and Quiet Riot
|Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
|Tech N9ne with Blane Howard
|Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
|T.I. with Chingy
|Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
|Championship Dirt Track Auto Races
|Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
The Kansas State Fair takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 at the Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, 2000 N. Poplar.