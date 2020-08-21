Kansas State Fair holding food & tunes weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Today and tomorrow, the Kansas State Fair is holding fair food & tunes weekend at the state fairgrounds.

The event will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There is no gate fee.

About a dozen fair food vendors will be participating, offering Kansas State Fair favorites.

D&J Pronto Pup

Jay Wells Ice Cream

Black Label Concessions (Hamburgers, Nacho Fries, Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches)

Rotten Rodney’s (Tacones)

Dusek’s Root Beer

Dusek’s Quesadillas

2-Y Kettle Corn

Charlie’s Place (Craft and Domestic Beer at Lake Talbott)

Kathy B’s (Chicken Strips, The Bickle – Bacon-Wrapped Pickles)

Brackett Concessions (Funnel Cakes, Fried Oreos & Desserts)

Mid-State Cookers (Chicken baskets, fried pickles)

Other details:

The Giant Slide will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tunes will take place starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage at Lake Talbott.

The fair said they are following all Reno County health guidelines. Masks are encouraged. If you can’t social distance, masks are required.

Those staying for the Tunes event should bring their own chairs and/or blankets. It is a park-like atmosphere.

Entrance into the grounds is through Gate 1 as shown on the map; Parking signs and attendants will help you park.

Food vendors are spread across two streets, creating an open-air restaurant atmosphere with lots of space.

There will be plenty of locations for people to spread out and eat.

Bathrooms will be open. Check the map for locations.

Exit the grounds through Gate 3.

