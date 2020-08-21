Kansas State Fair holding food & tunes weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Today and tomorrow, the Kansas State Fair is holding fair food & tunes weekend at the state fairgrounds.
The event will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There is no gate fee.
About a dozen fair food vendors will be participating, offering Kansas State Fair favorites.
- D&J Pronto Pup
- Jay Wells Ice Cream
- Black Label Concessions (Hamburgers, Nacho Fries, Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches)
- Rotten Rodney’s (Tacones)
- Dusek’s Root Beer
- Dusek’s Quesadillas
- 2-Y Kettle Corn
- Charlie’s Place (Craft and Domestic Beer at Lake Talbott)
- Kathy B’s (Chicken Strips, The Bickle – Bacon-Wrapped Pickles)
- Brackett Concessions (Funnel Cakes, Fried Oreos & Desserts)
- Mid-State Cookers (Chicken baskets, fried pickles)
Other details:
- The Giant Slide will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Tunes will take place starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Stage at Lake Talbott.
- The fair said they are following all Reno County health guidelines. Masks are encouraged. If you can’t social distance, masks are required.
- Those staying for the Tunes event should bring their own chairs and/or blankets. It is a park-like atmosphere.
- Entrance into the grounds is through Gate 1 as shown on the map; Parking signs and attendants will help you park.
- Food vendors are spread across two streets, creating an open-air restaurant atmosphere with lots of space.
- There will be plenty of locations for people to spread out and eat.
- Bathrooms will be open. Check the map for locations.
- Exit the grounds through Gate 3.
