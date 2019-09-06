Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson.
Here is a list of the following events today at the fair:
CARNIVAL MIDWAY OPENS
3:00-11:00 p.m., Midway
DRAFT & MINIATURE HORSE PARADE
5:00-6:00 p.m., Expo Center
Parade begins at the Expo Center and loops around the Fair.
OPENING CEREMONY
5:30-6:00 p.m., Gottschalk Park
MEDICINE LODGE PEACE TREATY REENACTMENT
6:00-7:00 P.M., Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena
TALKING TOMBSTONES TRAIN TOUR
8:30-10:15 p.m., Train Depot
4 departure times: 8:30, 8:45, 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets available in advance at the ticket office.
BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS W/ NICOLLE GALYON & EMMA KLEIN
7:30-10:00 p.m., Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand
The Kansas State Fair app allows you to see a full list of activities happening each day, and you can build a schedule so you are sure to catch all your Fair favorites.
DOWNLOAD THE APP | Apple | Android
Other features include:
- Interactive Map
- Food and Shopping
- Points of Interest
LATEST STORIES: