Kansas woman is on Team Blake after auditioning on ‘The Voice’

KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:
Savanna Chestnut — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Americus woman has secured a spot on Team Blake after impressing the judge on the 20th season of “The Voice.”

Savanna Chestnut told the judges she now lives in Emporia.

Chestnut performed “Hold Me Now” by the Thompson Twins.

Country music performer Blake Shelton was the only one of four judges to turn during the blind audition, but each judge gave her a positive review.

According to Chestnut’s website, she started performing when she was 13 and has been chasing a career in music ever since.

Chestnut said she has opened for acts like Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart, and Shenandoah.

