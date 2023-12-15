The “Saturday Night Live” cast will welcome back Kate McKinnon to do the honors as host for the first time.

“It’s good to be back. Let’s give ’em a good show!” McKinnon said.

She returns just in time for the holidays and the Christmas show.

“I love Christmas at ‘SNL.’ It’s always such a to-do, and it just looks so beautiful. I miss everyone so much, and it’s just nice to be back!” McKinnon said.

She will be joined by her buddy Billie Eilish who is making her third visit as musical guest.

“She’s one of my favorite artists of all time,” McKinnon said. “Her song in the Barbie movie makes me weep every single time. I’m scared for my eye makeup.”

McKinnon, you may remember, handed out laughs as weird Barbie in the box office phenomenon.

“SNL” airs at 10:30 p.m. on KSN.