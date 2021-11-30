Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande take on pop divas in new NBC show ‘That’s My Jam’

NBC’s new show called “That’s My Jam” hosted by Jimmy Fallon debuted Monday night at 9 p.m.
During a game called the “Mixtape Medley Showdown,” Kelly Clarkson and Arian Grande channeled their pop divas. The two took on Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Shania Twain, Toni Braxton, and several others.
“That’s My Jam” features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.
Signature games to be played include “Launch the Mic,” “Air Guitar,” “Don’t Drop the Beat,” “Perfect Mash-Up,” “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” and many more.
“That’s My Jam” premieres in its regular timeslot on Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC.
Star-studded celebrity guests appearing throughout the regular season include:
- Alessia Cara
- Anthony Anderson
- Bebe Rexha
- Brent Morin
- Chance The Rapper
- Dan Finnerty
- Jay Pharoah
- Jordana Brewster
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Josh Groban
- Kate Hudson
- Nikki Glaser
- Normani
- Oliver Hudson
- Rita Ora
- Ryan Tedder
- T-Pain
- Taika Waititi
- Taraji P. Henson
- Terry Crews
“That’s My Jam” is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk.