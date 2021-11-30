Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande take on pop divas in new NBC show ‘That’s My Jam’

NBC’s new show called “That’s My Jam” hosted by Jimmy Fallon debuted Monday night at 9 p.m.

During a game called the “Mixtape Medley Showdown,” Kelly Clarkson and Arian Grande channeled their pop divas. The two took on Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Shania Twain, Toni Braxton, and several others.

“That’s My Jam” features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Signature games to be played include “Launch the Mic,” “Air Guitar,” “Don’t Drop the Beat,” “Perfect Mash-Up,” “Wheel of Impossible Karaoke,” “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” and many more.

“That’s My Jam” premieres in its regular timeslot on Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC.

Star-studded celebrity guests appearing throughout the regular season include:

Alessia Cara

Anthony Anderson

Bebe Rexha

Brent Morin

Chance The Rapper

Dan Finnerty

Jay Pharoah

Jordana Brewster

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Josh Groban

Kate Hudson

Nikki Glaser

Normani

Oliver Hudson

Rita Ora

Ryan Tedder

T-Pain

Taika Waititi

Taraji P. Henson

Terry Crews

“That’s My Jam” is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk.