Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson coming to Intrust Bank Arena in March

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 10:56 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kelly Clarkson is coming to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, March 2 for The Meaning of Life Tour. 

The show will feature special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. 

Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center