Kelly Clarkson coming to Intrust Bank Arena in March
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kelly Clarkson is coming to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, March 2 for The Meaning of Life Tour.
The show will feature special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
