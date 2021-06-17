Kenny Chesney coming to Arrowhead Stadium for ‘Here and Now’ tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced he’s coming to Kansas City for his “Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”

Chesney will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 2, 2022, midway through his tour. He previously planned tours at Arrowhead but has had to reschedule more than once.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.”

Representatives from Arrowhead have previously said existing tickets from his postponed 2021 tour would be honored at new tour dates.

Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2021 Chillaxification Tour show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead until 2022. New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at the original point of purchase. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) March 22, 2021

Chesney said with the pandemic, he wanted to wait until it was safe and most places had relaxed pandemic protocols that could have reduced his fans’ ability to attend.

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world,” Chesney said. “I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer.”

A spokesperson for Chesney said additional details related to his Arrowhead performance will be released at a later date, but all ticketholders from the previously postponed tour can keep the seats they bought. Refunds are also available from the original ticket providers for the next 30 days.