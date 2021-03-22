Kenny Chesney reschedules Kansas City concert at Arrowhead again, pushing to 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Country star Kenny Chesney has again postponed his Arrowhead performance after originally rescheduling it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chillaxification Tour show was originally set for July 11 in 2020. After it became clear that COVID-19 was not going away that quickly, the popular country musician rescheduled the show for May of 2021.
Now, it’s getting moved back another year as vaccinations are still underway and the majority of the population has not yet been inoculated.
“New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at the original point of purchase,” Arrowhead Events tweeted.