KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Kenny Chesney is bringing country back to Kansas City in 2020, alongside Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.
For the seventh time, Chesney will perform at Arrowhead Stadium as part of his new “Chillaxification Tour 2020” on Saturday, July 11.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 4. An Arrowhead Stadium spokesperson said Chiefs season ticket holders and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will be contacted directly through email about presale opportunities.
This will be the 54th concert or music festival held at Arrowhead Stadium in its history.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay calling for more action to combat violence
- 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees announced
- Newsfeed Now for September 24: Woman bites Camel’s testicles; Justin Bieber ‘disappointed’ by Arkansas QB’s decision
- Kenny Chesney to return to Arrowhead Stadium
- California migrant workers complain about wage theft