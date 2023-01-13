“Dateline” will air an all-new two-hour special tonight at 8 p.m. on KSN on the latest in the investigation into the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Correspondent Keith Morrison speaks with friends and family members of the victims, as well as former acquaintances and classmates of Bryan Kohberger, the alleged killer.

During Friday’s special, Martha, a University of Idaho student who was friends with Ethan and Xana, tells Morrison that one of the “toughest” things during the investigation has been dealing with internet sleuths on social media.

“It was odd because you’d be with people that you’re literally actively grieving with, and then you’d open Facebook or open TikTok and then it would be how the person sitting next to you is the one that did it,” she explained.

Additionally, during the broadcast, Kohberger’s former DeSales University classmate Madison tells “Dateline” that during class, she “would always catch him staring” at her and her friends. She also noted that he seemed to enjoy letting the class know he knew the answers, saying, “He definitely took it upon himself to answer the question, but yet then give every single detail that he possibly could to help further his point. It was always like, ‘Oh, Bryan’s answering this question. This is going to take up the whole entire class.'”

“Killings in a College Town” will also feature a comprehensive look at the case, including expert analysis from former FBI agents and detectives.

