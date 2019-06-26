Kings of Leon to play free show to open Oklahoma City park

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 25: Caleb Followill, Nathan Followill, Matthew Followill and Jared Followill of the band Kings Of Leon attend the 11th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Nashville Honors Gala at the Omni Hotel on February 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Grammy-winning rockers Kings of Leon will help Oklahoma City debut its new downtown park with a free concert.

Mayor David Holt announced Wednesday that the band whose members once lived in Oklahoma City will perform Sept. 27 as headliners in a three-day opening event at Scissortail Park.

Kings of Leon tweeted that fans in their home state should expect “a show to remember.”

Scissortail Park will eventually cover 70 acres and include a lake and sports facilities. It’s also home to a clone of the “Survivor Tree” that lived through the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The clone will eventually be transplanted to replace the original American elm once it dies.

The $132 million park is a centerpiece of Oklahoma City’s downtown revitalization, including a new convention center and streetcar system .