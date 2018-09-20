KISS announces ‘End of the Road' farewell tour

Rock group KISS has announced its final world tour on "America’s Got Talent", Wednesday night.

During a performance of “Detroit Rock City” last night on "America’s Got Talent", KISS announced they are hanging up their 9-inch tall boots and going on one final world tour.

“Having played for Kings & Queens, for U.S. veterans, and for millions of devoted KISS Army fans, they will play their final shows as part of the multi-year END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR,” the grouped announced on its website.

No dates or towns have been selected yet according to the website, but more details on the “End of the Road” tour are expected to be released soon.