Korn announces 2022 tour stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Korn announced on Tuesday that they will be making a stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on April 1.

The 2022 tour is produced by Live Nation and follows the group’s release of their upcoming studio album called Requiem out Feb. 4. Guests include Chevelle and Code Orange.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Korn 2022 Tour.

As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14th at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.