Breaking News
Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns
Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for $6 million

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

The guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance has sold for more than $6 million.

Cobain used the 1959 Martin guitar for the performance only five months before his death.

Bidding for the guitar started at $1 million, according to Julien’s Auctions, but bids quickly escalated with the guitar selling for $6,010,000.

The Australian businessman who bought it says he plans to sell it after showing the guitar around the world in an effort to help artists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories