Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy after mass shootings

Singer Lady Gaga has written a note to the victims of the mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, saying she plans to fund projects in each of those communities that will help inspire students.

In the message, Gaga said she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org as well as her own Born This Way Foundation to fully fund 162 classroom projects in each community.

“14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life, Gaga wrote.

The singer, songwriter’s message comes days after the attack early Sunday morning in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured.

The mass shooter was killed by police about 30 seconds after the attack began, according to police.

Twenty-two people were killed and about two dozen were injured during last weekend’s deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Three people, including two children, were killed on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. The gunman took his own life during a shootout with police.







“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” Lady Gaga wrote.

Gaga urged anyone struggling after the attacks to ask for help.

“Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone,” she wrote on Facebook. “Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.”