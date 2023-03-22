WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Country music artists LANCO will be playing at the Dam Jam Music Festival in July at Lake Afton.

The band is best known for its double-platinum breakout hit “Greatest Love Story,” and certified platinum hit “Born to Love You.” They will play in the Friday lineup that includes Elle King, Blanco Brown, and Trea Landon.

Saturday’s artists Yella Wolf, Sometimes Y, The Cadillac 3, and William Clark Green. The Dam Jam Music Festival takes place July 21 and 22 at Lake Afton.

