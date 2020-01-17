Lawyer for just-ousted Grammys CEO fires back at academy

Breaking News
Infant dies in second suspected child abuse case
1  of  116
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Barton County Community College Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cherished Blessing Child Development Center Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellinwood St. John's Child Development Center Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellsworth Seitz Drug Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - USD 428 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Great Bend Children's Learning Center Great Bend Holy Family School Great Bend Little Blessings Preschool Great Bend Noah's Ark Preschool at First UMC Great Bend TLC Disovery Preschool & After School Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays - USD 489 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Hutchinson Cosmosphere Hutchinson Early Education Center Hutchinson Friendship Meals Hutchinson Public Library Hutchinson Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum Ingalls - USD 477 Kansas Works - Great Bend Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals & Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Liberal Senior Center Lincoln - USD 298 Logan - USD 326 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - Golden Age Center and Meal Site Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Plainville - USD 270 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Pretty Prarie Friendship Meals Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rice County Council on Aging Rural Vista - USD 481 Russell County - USD 407 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina Area Technical College Satanta - USD 507 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 St. John - Sunflower Senior Center & Meals on Wheels Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Turon Friendship Meals Twin Valley - USD 240 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272

Lawyer for just-ousted Grammys CEO fires back at academy

Entertainment

by: MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Deborah Dugan

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2012 file photo Chief Executive Officer of (RED), Deborah Dugan poses for a portrait in New York. Dugan, the Recording Academy CEO who the company announced Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, was placed on administrative leave, has fired back in a statement through her lawyer, saying: “What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told.” The academy said late Thursday that its leader of just six months was put on leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior leader at the organization – just 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, who the company announced Thursday was placed on administrative leave, has fired back in a statement through her lawyer, saying: “What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told.”

The academy said late Thursday that its leader of just six months was put on leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior leader at the organization — just 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

But in a statement released Friday to The Associated Press, Dugan’s attorney Bryan Freedman said there’s more to the story.

“What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told. When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you ‘step up’ at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit,” the statement read.

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s (RED) organization, became the first woman appointed to lead the academy when she began the job in August. Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr., the music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and more, will serve as interim president and CEO of the academy.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the academy said in a statement to the AP. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the statement continued. “The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society.”

Dugan’s hire came after Neil Portnow chose not to seek an extension on his contract. Portnow had led the Grammys since 2002 and was criticized for saying women need to “step up” when asked about the lack of female winners at the 2018 Grammys during a backstage interview. Only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and the Grammys were criticized for not letting pop singer Lorde, the only women nominated for album of the year, perform at the show.

Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization that launched in 2006, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice president at EMI/Capitol Records. She started her career as an attorney on Wall Street.

Before Dugan, music executive Christine Farnon held the top position at the academy for years, though she never had the title of president and CEO. She held multiple positions at the Grammys throughout her tenure, retiring in 1992 as executive vice president. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, leading the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammys is set to feature performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalía, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the top nominee with eight.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories