LEGO sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first Lego Brick Convention will be in Wichita later this month at Century II.

The event runs from Sept. 30 through Oct 1. Professional Lego artists will be on hand to display their amazing creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the “Lego Masters” show.

Fans will be able to get creative in the construction zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized and extraordinary Lego models on display. Those in attendance will be able to purchase Lego merchandise, retired sets, and hard-to-find Lego.

Tickets are $14 and are available now for either Saturday, Sept. 30 or Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets are expected to sell out before the end of the month. You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.

A portion of the proceeds from each Brick Convention is donated to Creations for Charity.