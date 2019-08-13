Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus ‘nothing but health’

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. Cyrus and Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. A representative for the singer said Saturday, Aug. 10 the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers.” Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade. They married in December 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Hemsworth is wishing his wife Miley Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness” days after Cyrus’ representative announced the couple’s separation.

Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Monday confirming the pair’s separation and saying he won’t be making comments to “any journalists or media outlets.”

A representative for Cyrus says the couple decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers” after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in “The Hunger Games” films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative says the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”