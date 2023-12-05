NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Fox 59) — Limp Bizkit is rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ into 2024 with a brand new North American tour.

The nu-metal/rap-rock band, which rose to prominence in the late ’90s and early 2000s with hit songs like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff,” is bringing their “Loserville Tour” to 24 cities in the summer of 2024, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Opening acts include Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and actor-musician Corey Feldman. Rapper and former reality personality Riff Raff will also “host & MC each night,” according to Live Nation.

Wes Borland, left, and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sadly, the tour will not be stopping in Kansas, but it will be stopping in neighboring states.

Scheduled tour stops, as of Tuesday, include:

July 16 — Somerset Amphitheater — Somerset, Wis.

July 18 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL — St. Louis, Mo.

July 20 — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre — Tinley Park, Ill.

July 21 — Ruoff Music Center — Noblesville, Ind.

July 23 — Pine Knob Music Theatre — Clarkston, Mich.

July 24 — Budweiser Stage — Toronto, Ontario

July 26 — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts — Bethel, N.Y.

July 28 — Jiffy Lube Live — Bristow, Va.

July 30 — PNC Bank Arts Center — Holmdel, N.J.

July 31 — Xfinity Center — Mansfield, Mass.

Aug. 2 — PNC Music Pavilion — Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 4 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, Ga.

Aug. 6 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre — West Palm Beach, Fla.

Aug. 7 — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre — Tampa, Fla.

Aug. 9 — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre — Pelham, Ala.

Aug. 11 — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — Houston, Texas

Aug. 13 — Dos Equis Pavilion — Dallas, Texas

Aug. 15 — Isleta Amphitheater — Albuquerque, N.M.

Aug. 16 — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre — Phoenix, Ariz.

Aug. 18 — USANA Amphitheatre — Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 20 — White River Amphitheatre — Auburn, Washington

Aug. 21 — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — Ridgefield, Wash.

Aug. 23 — Toyota Pavilion at Concord — Concord, Calif.

Aug. 24 — Glen Helen Amphitheater — San Bernardino, Calif.

Presale tickets are available starting Dec. 7, with general tickets going on sale the following day (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com and will also be available at Limp Bizkit’s official website, according to Live Nation.

Following the announcement of the tour on Tuesday, actor and musician Corey Feldman posted a message to his official website, claiming he was “PROUD 2 BE CALLED A LOSER.”

“THE NEWS IS OUT AS I MENTIONED #THEGOONIES WERE A GROUP OF MISFIT LOSERS WHO ENDED UP SAVING THE DAY,” he wrote. “LIKE MY CHARACTER MOUTH, WHICH I HAV EMBRACED IM AN UNDERDOG SO Y NOT JOIN #LOSERVILLE?”