LiveNation announces When We Were Young Festival with nostalgic lineup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) —Even as COVID cases continue to surge across the nation, bands and musicians are scheduling tours and concerts, and a massive festival in Las Vegas was announced on Tuesday.

When We Were Young, presented by LiveNation, will feature over 40 bands and artists all playing at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 22, 2022.

Bands like Paramore and My Chemical Romance, who hit the height of their success in the early 2010s, are set to headline. Some groups on the lineup card have not toured in many years, some as far back as 2013.

Other bands include:

Bring Me The Horizon

A Day To Remember

The All-American Rejects

Pierce The Veil

Avril Lavigne

Jimmy Eat World

We The Kings

Sleeping With Sirens

Boys Like Girls

Taking Back Sunday

Dashboard Confessional

Along with those mentioned are a plethora of others, and more are likely to be added in the coming months.

Tickets are set to go on presale on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale at 2 p.m. For more information on tickets, hotels, and safety precautions, you can visit their website by clicking here.