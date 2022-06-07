WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wild Side returned to KSN News at Noon on Tuesday. Tanganyika’s Matt Fouts along with junior ambassadors showed off a legless lizard, tortoise, ferret and bearded dragon.
Tanganyika’s Twilight Tour is Saturday, June 11. It is the park’s annual fundraiser that will include behind-the-scenes viewings, local appetizers, beer, and wine samples, and more.
Schedule of events
- 3:00 p.m. – Elite Level Safari Barn Tour
- 4:00 p.m. – VIP & Elite Cocktail Hour
- 4:45 p.m. – Live Penguin Painting for VIP & Elite Guests on back patio
- 5:00 p.m. – VIP Dinner sponsored by Wichita Family Vision
- 5:00 p.m. – General Public Access
- 5:30 p.m. – VIP Exclusive Live Auction
- 5:45 p.m. – Live Zebra Painting at East Complex
- 6:45 p.m. – Live Goat Painting at Tanganyika Stage (Featuring Gypsy)
- 7:45 p.m. – Live Otter Painting at Otter Exhibit
- 8:15 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes
- 8:45 p.m. – Park Closes
For tickets, click here.