WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wild Side returned to KSN News at Noon on Tuesday. Tanganyika’s Matt Fouts along with junior ambassadors showed off a legless lizard, tortoise, ferret and bearded dragon.

Tanganyika’s Twilight Tour is Saturday, June 11. It is the park’s annual fundraiser that will include behind-the-scenes viewings, local appetizers, beer, and wine samples, and more. 

Schedule of events

  • 3:00 p.m. – Elite Level Safari Barn Tour
  • 4:00 p.m. – VIP & Elite Cocktail Hour
  • 4:45 p.m. – Live Penguin Painting for VIP & Elite Guests on back patio
  • 5:00 p.m. – VIP Dinner sponsored by Wichita Family Vision
  • 5:00 p.m. – General Public Access
  • 5:30 p.m. – VIP Exclusive Live Auction
  • 5:45 p.m. – Live Zebra Painting at East Complex
  • 6:45 p.m. – Live Goat Painting at Tanganyika Stage (Featuring Gypsy)
  • 7:45 p.m. – Live Otter Painting at Otter Exhibit
  • 8:15 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes
  • 8:45 p.m. – Park Closes

For tickets, click here.