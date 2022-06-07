WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wild Side returned to KSN News at Noon on Tuesday. Tanganyika’s Matt Fouts along with junior ambassadors showed off a legless lizard, tortoise, ferret and bearded dragon.

Tanganyika’s Twilight Tour is Saturday, June 11. It is the park’s annual fundraiser that will include behind-the-scenes viewings, local appetizers, beer, and wine samples, and more.

Schedule of events

3:00 p.m. – Elite Level Safari Barn Tour

4:00 p.m. – VIP & Elite Cocktail Hour

4:45 p.m. – Live Penguin Painting for VIP & Elite Guests on back patio

5:00 p.m. – VIP Dinner sponsored by Wichita Family Vision

5:00 p.m. – General Public Access

5:30 p.m. – VIP Exclusive Live Auction

5:45 p.m. – Live Zebra Painting at East Complex

6:45 p.m. – Live Goat Painting at Tanganyika Stage (Featuring Gypsy)

7:45 p.m. – Live Otter Painting at Otter Exhibit

8:15 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes

8:45 p.m. – Park Closes

For tickets, click here.