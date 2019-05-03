‘Long Shot’, ‘The Intruder’ and ‘UglyDolls’ on this weeks Box Office preview

(NBC) – This weekend, the box office is brimming with new movies that have something for everyone. Rom-com-satire from Lions Gate. Suspense from Sony Pictures. There is also something for the whole family from STX Films

Lions Gate presents a Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron lead, Long Shot, following Rogen as a rough-around-the-edges writer who lands an opportunity to invigorate the image of a US Secretary of State with presidential ambitions, played by Theron. The two characters have history that goes back to childhood serving as soil for a budding romance to blossom in this “Will they? Won’t they?” political comedy.

The Intruder is a darker fair for movie goers. When a couple buys their dream home the previous home owner, played by Dennis Quaid, is having some issues letting go resulting in a him giving panic and palpitations to the young couple as a house warming gift.

Your real life plush pets are brought to life on the silver screen in UglyDolls. This animated feature is bursting with celebrity voice talents such as Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Gabriel Iglesias and Lizzo.