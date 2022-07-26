WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two of America’s singer-songwriters, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, take Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre stage together for a night of storytelling and song on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Tickets to see Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt go on sale at noon on Friday, July 29, through Select-A-Seat.

Reserved tickets are priced at $59, $69, $79, $99, and $129 and can be purchased through Select-A-Seat, online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.