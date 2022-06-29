NEW YORK (KSNW) – NBC’s 46th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” returns for a dazzling night of fireworks, star-studded musical performances and appearances by special guests on Monday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m. on KSN.

More than 48,000 shells will be launched from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River in a 25-minute show. The show will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. New shape effects that will wow spectators include tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces.

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage in advance of fireworks display. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance. Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening.

NBC News’ “Today” anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer return for the second time to co-host the evening.