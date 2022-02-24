(The Hill) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy is in Ukraine and has a message for Russia: “In a civilized world, this is not the way we do things.”

The choreographer, who was born in the besieged nation, posted a series of social media videos on Thursday from Kyiv.

“I am not at this point someone who is pleading, you know, for someone else’s safety from a far distance,” Chmerkovskiy said. “I’m somebody who’s about to go into a bomb shelter, because shit’s going down,” he added, appearing to be filming from a high-rise building in the Ukrainian capital as sirens blazed in the background, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine hours earlier.

“Dear Russians, I know you know me and I know that a lot of people currently in Russia that are watching this that are watching the news, and hearing the propaganda, and hearing this complete nonsense that’s been talked about,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told his more than 750,000 Instagram followers.

“As a powerful, forward-thinking nation — not a third-world kind of country — I think the Russians need to get up and actually say something, because no one’s opinion is being heard,” he said.

“This is all one man’s ambition,” Chmerkovskiy, who immigrated to the United States as a 14-year-old with his family nearly three decades ago, said of Putin.

Another of Chmerkovskiy’s videos showed a Ukrainian family rolling suitcases through a park.

“I know that at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport and I have a way out,” Chmerkovskiy, who won “DWTS” in 2014 alongside Olympian Meryl Davis, said, noting he felt “uneasy” and “very scared.”

“A lot of people do not, and it’s f—ing nonsense. I love Ukraine,” he said.

“There’s ALWAYS another way!” the dancing pro wrote in an Instagram post alongside his videos. “War is NEVER an answer.”