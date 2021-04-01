‘Manifest’ season 3 premieres on NBC

Tonight marks the return of the mystery drama “Manifest,” launching season 3.

If the writers at “Manifest” really wanted to mess with the show’s fans, starting season 3 on April Fool’s Day, would be the time.

That’s because those passengers on a very turbulent Flight 828 landed way overdue when “Manifest” started.

But in last season’s finale, one of those passengers, Ben Stone, had a calling or vision of that same flight exploding.

And in the final moments, Flight 828’s tail fin was somehow stumbled upon by deep-sea fishermen.

“It’s so hard to talk about season 3 without revealing anything because in every single episode there are major twists and turns,” said Athena Karkanis who plays Grace Stone on the series. “Obviously, we don’t want to spoil anything for anyone because that’s the fun of the show.”

But Manifest’s creator, Jeff Rake, realizes the show can’t be all mystery. He promises that major revelations are coming, starting in the season premiere.

“I think that people, after watching the season, will feel like they have a much greater understanding of why this plane disappeared, why it came back and what’s left for the passengers,” said Rake.

And their families caught up in the equation.

“It’s a very long math problem we’re solving as we go. We just haven’t got the answer yet,” said Karkanis.

“Manifest” fans have faith it’s coming.

“Manifest” does have one major cast addition this season. Holly Taylor, who co-starred on the cable series “The Americans”, joins the series as one of the passengers from that mysterious flight.

“Manifest” returns Thursday at 8 p.m., followed “Law and Order: SVU” and the premiere of “Law and Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni, at 9 p.m. on KSN.