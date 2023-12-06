HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans of Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre have a new way to show their support for the building. They can attend the theatre’s Inaugural Mardi Gras Gala.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, and features food, drink and the 80s rock tribute band Paramount.

“Fundraising is vital for the preservation of our historic theatre, which turned 92 years old this past June,” Penny Bettles, theatre development administrator, said in a news release. “On either side of the footlights, those involved, whether on or off the stage, represent a diversity of age, culture, life experience, and a strong appreciation of the importance of the arts.”

There are a couple of options for tickets.

There is an option to attend a pre-party event from 6-7 p.m. before the gala. The cost for the pre-party and the gala is $85 a person. The pre-party is in the Wiley building, formerly occupied by Tech. Attendees will get hor d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a musical performance by Ben Eisiminger.

If you just want to go to the Mardi Gras Gala, it begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25 a person. There will be a silent auction, live auction, raffle tickets, Hurricanes, and the music of Paramount.

“Come celebrate the spirit of Mardi Gras with us and support the Fox Theatre for future generations,” Denny Vick, the theatre board president, said.

Tickets for the pre-party and the gala are available at HutchinsonFox.com or by calling the box office at 877-FOX-SHOW.