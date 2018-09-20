Maroon 5 reportedly set to play Super Bowl halftime show

Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform at Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Maroon 5 is reportedly set to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, according to a report from Variety.

Variety says two sources confirmed to them that the band would be performing the Pepsi Halftime Show in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

Neither Maroon 5 nor the NFL has confirmed the report. The organization says it's a "Super Bowl tradition" to speculate who will perform the show. The official announcement is expected to come in November.

Maroon 5 is led by frontman Adam Levine, who is also a judge on NBC's "The Voice." The pop-rock band has won several awards, including three Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards.

Their latest hit, "Girls Like You," features rapper Cardi B. The song peaked at number two on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart.