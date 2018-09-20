Entertainment

Maroon 5 reportedly set to play Super Bowl halftime show

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:10 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:10 AM CDT

Maroon 5 is reportedly set to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, according to a report from Variety.

Variety says two sources confirmed to them that the band would be performing the Pepsi Halftime Show in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

Neither Maroon 5 nor the NFL has confirmed the report. The organization says it's a "Super Bowl tradition" to speculate who will perform the show. The official announcement is expected to come in November.

Maroon 5 is led by frontman Adam Levine, who is also a judge on NBC's "The Voice." The pop-rock band has won several awards, including three Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards.

Their latest hit, "Girls Like You," features rapper Cardi B. The song peaked at number two on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart.

