WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Singer Melissa Etheridge is playing to a home-state crowd in Andover this September. The Leavenworth native will perform at the Andover Capitol Federal Amphitheater on Sept. 24.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

Last fall, the Grammy winner released a new album called One Way Out. The album is a collection of songs she wrote in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Promoters say fans will finally get a deeper glimpse into who Melissa was then.

Keb’ Mo’ performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Keb’ Mo’, another Grammy winner, will join Etheridge in Andover. His career spans nearly 50 years. Promoters say he is one of the most accomplished and respected artists today in contemporary roots music.

Click on CapFedAmphitheater.com to learn more or to purchase tickets. Prices start at $30.