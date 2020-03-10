Michael Schur’s `How to Be Good’ will be published in 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2018 file photo, Michael Schur, center, creator and executive producer of the television series “The Good Place,” accepts the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award as cast members, from left, Manny Jacinto, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson and Kristen Bell look on at the 34th annual TCA Awards during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020, that the Emmy-winning writer, producer and actor is working on “How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, In Every Possible Situation.” The book comes out own 2021. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Good Place” creator Michael Schur would like to help you manage your life even as he figures out how to put it into words.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the Emmy-winning writer, producer and actor is working on “How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, In Every Possible Situation,” in which he combines humor and philosophy to “deal with the large and small ethical challenges we all face every day.”

The book is scheduled for fall 2021.

Besides “The Good Place,” Schur also helped create “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks & Recreation” and was a writer and producer for “The Office.”

In a statement Tuesday, Schur confessed: “I have no idea how to write a book,” but his editor, Eamon Dolan, said it “wouldn’t be a problem.”