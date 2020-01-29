Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested on burglary, meth charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (WXIN) – A former child actor who starred in “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested once again over the weekend.

The Marysville Police Department arrested 40-year-old Shaun Weiss on Sunday just before 7 a.m. He was charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say Weiss broke into a woman’s garage, then into her car by shattering a window.

The homeowner called police during the break-in, and officers found Weiss in the car when they arrived.

They arrested him and took him to the Yuba County Jail. He was charged with being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on a $52,500 bail.

Weiss is best known for his role as goalie Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film “The Mighty Ducks.”

This arrest is another chapter in Weiss’ downward spiral in recent years. He was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018 and for shoplifting in December 2018.

